Blue Jays trade left-hander Liriano, righty reliever Smith at deadline

The Toronto Blue Jays traded left-hander Francisco Liriano to Houston and right-handed reliever Joe Smith to Cleveland before the Major League Baseball non-waiver trade deadline on Monday.

Liriano was dealt with cash for outfielder Nori Aoki and minor-league outfield prospect Teoscar Hernandez, while Smith netted the Jays a pair of minor-league prospects, second baseman Samad Taylor and left-handed pitcher Thomas Pannone.

The Blue Jays acquired Liriano from Pittsburgh at last season's trade deadline. He had a 2-2 record in eight starts in Toronto's 2016 playoff drive with a 2.92 earned run average and 52 strikeouts.

He came out of the bullpen to pick up the win in Toronto's 5-2, 11-inning win over Baltimore in the 2016 American League wild-card game. He made just one appearance after that in the post-season, allowing two earned runs over a third of an inning in the Blue Jays' 5-3 win over Texas in the A.L Division Series.

He had an up-and-down 2017 for the Blue Jays, posting a 6-5 record with a 5.88 ERA over 18 starts.

Liriano will add pitching depth to a Houston Astros team that had the best record in the American League (68-36) before Monday's games.

Smith, an Ohio native returns to Cleveland, where he was a big part of the team's bullpen from 2009-13. He signed as a free agent with Toronto in February and had a 3-0 record with a 3.28 ERA in 38 relief appearances with the Jays.

Aoki, a 35-year old native of Hyuga, Japan, batted .272 in 71 appearances with Houston this season.

Hernandez, 24, batted .279 with 12 home runs and 44 runs batted in over 79 games with triple-A Fresno this season. He has made 42 career appearances with the Astros over the last two seasons, batting .230 with four homers and 11 RBIs.

Taylor batted .300 with four homers and 19 RBIs this season with Mahoning Valley of the short-season single-A New York-Penn League, while Pannone was 6-1 with a 2.62 ERA with double-A Akron.

