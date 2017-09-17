Joe Mauer’s grand slam drives Minnesota Twins over Blue Jays

Eddie Rosario homered twice, Joe Mauer hit a grand slam and the Minnesota Twins overcame a five-run deficit to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 13-7 Sunday and maintain control for the second AL wild card.

Minnesota trailed 5-0 in the second inning after Josh Donaldson's second homer.

Rosario and Byron Buxton hit consecutive homers to start the Twins' rally as Minnesota burst ahead with a seven-run bottom half that included Jorge Polanco's tiebreaking RBI grounder. Minnesota pulled away with six runs in the fifth against reliever Chris Rowley.

Minnesota began the day one game ahead of the Los Angeles Angels for the second AL wild card and closed within four games of the Yankees heading into a three-game series at New York that starts Monday.

Kyle Gibson (11-10) allowed five runs, three hits and five walks in six innings while tying a season high with eight strikeouts to help the Twins gain a four-game split.

Joe Biagini (3-11) gave up six runs — four earned — and five hits in 1 1/3 innings. He is 0-1 with a 15.00 ERA in two starts and two relief appearances against Minnesota.

Rosario also homered in the fifth for his fourth career multihomer game and went deep five times during the homestand. Mauer hit his fourth slam, his first since Sept. 1, 2012, at Kansas City and his first ever at home.

Donaldson had a go-ahead homer in the first, a drive into the third deck in left that would have travelled 476 feet, according to MLB Statcast. He reached 30 homers for the third straight season after hitting 29 in 2014.

Gibson walked four batters as Toronto took a 4-0 lead in the first, and Donaldson homered again in the second. He has an AL-high 21 home runs since the AL break, including consecutive multihomer games.

Gibson retired his final 13 batters while getting double-digit run support for the third time in four starts. Minnesota tied a franchise record by homering for the 16th consecutive game and has a major league-high 74 since Aug. 8.

