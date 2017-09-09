John Gibbons undeterred during absence from Blue Jays

John Gibbons is a family man, first and foremost.

And when the Toronto Blue Jays manager got word this past Saturday, when his team was in Baltimore to play the Orioles, that his presence was required back home in San Antonio to help deal with a personal matter, the father of three was gone in an instant.

His absence stretched through five games, during which bench coach DeMarlo Hale assumed the manager's mantle, including Tuesday's 19-inning marathon in Boston. That tedious affair lasted six hours and ended in the wee hours of the morning with Boston winning 3-2.

"I was following it," a relaxed Gibbons said from his office at Rogers Centre, back on the job after his unexpected absence. "I hate to admit, I was watching that 19-inning game in bed."

Gibbons marked his return to the club in Toronto on Friday where the Blue Jays welcomed the Detroit Tigers to town for a three-game weekend series.

And what a difference a year makes.

This time last year, both the Tigers and the Blue Jays were involved in intense Major League Baseball playoff races over the final month of the season, one that captivated an entire country in Toronto's case.

Now, the season cannot end fast enough for both outfits, their post-season aspirations having expired for all intents and purposes weeks ago.

Not that a manager stops caring – ever – even when life conspires to throw in the odd curveball as in the case of Gibbons this past week.

Gibbons was not asked, nor did he offer any specifics, on the details surrounding his absence – and it was not necessary. It is a private affair and must have been urgent to take him away from his livelihood so late in the season.

Still, Gibbons said he found the time each day to track the progress of his ball team and chat over the telephone with both Hale and general manager Ross Atkins on what was going on.

"It looks easier farther away, I'll tell you that," Gibbons said. "I had some things I had to take care of but personally I missed being away from the guys. Even though this has been a tough season, this is your group, you're part of them.

"There's that bond and you're with them seven months, you miss that."

Even with his team playing for little more than pride, Gibbons insists he will stick to his regulars as much as possible with just 21 games now left in the regular-season schedule heading into play on Saturday.

The Blue Jays have several minor-league call-ups on their September roster that they want to take a close look to help them determine how they might help the future progress of the club.

But for Friday's game, Richard Urena, a promising 21-year-old infielder who toiled at the Double-A level at New Hampshire this season, was the only newcomer in the starting lineup at shortstop.

And his name was only pencilled in at the last moment after third baseman Josh Donaldson was scratched because of illness.

The drive to try and maintain a competitive balance was also likely the reason why the Blue Jays opted to start Marcus Stroman for the Detroit game rather than play it safe and give him some extra rest to make sure his sore right arm is fully healed.

Toronto's best starter by a long shot this season, Stroman was knocked out in the second inning in his past outing on Saturday when he took a vicious line drive off his elbow.

The Blue Jays determined over the course of the week that there was no structural damage to Stroman's arm and decided to let him go ahead with his next scheduled start.