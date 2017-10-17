 Skip to main content

Judge, Sabathia help Yankees crush Astros

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees celebrates hitting a three-run home run against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning of Game 3.

Elsa/Getty Images

Ronald Blum
NEW YORK
The Associated Press

Aaron Judge hit a three-run homer and a made pair of sparkling catches, leading CC Sabathia and the Yankees over the Houston Astros 8-1 Monday night and cutting New York's deficit to 2-1 in the best-of-seven AL Championship Series.

Sabathia allowed three hits over six scoreless innings for his first post-season win in five years. Todd Frazier hit a go-ahead, three-run homer for the Yankees, who stopped a seven-game ALCS losing streak dating to Sabathia's victory over Texas in 2010.

Sonny Gray starts Game 4 Wednesday on 11 days' rest, likely against Brad Peacock or Lance McCullers Jr.

Back in the Bronx after a pair of 2-1 losses in Houston, the Yankees led 8-0 after four innings. Houston scored on a bases-loaded walk in the ninth before post-season star Jose Altuve grounded into a game-ending double play with the bases loaded.

