Justin Turner’s three-run walk-off homer lifts Dodgers to 2-0 NLCS lead over Cubs

Justin Turner celebrates after hitting a walk-off three-run home run for the Dodgers in the ninth inning to defeat the Cubs 4-1 in Game 2 of the NLCS on Oct. 15, 2017.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Greg Beacham
LOS ANGELES
The Associated Press

Justin Turner hit a three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs 4-1 on Sunday to take a 2-0 lead in the NL Championship Series.

Turner drove in every run for Los Angeles, getting an early RBI single before sending a long shot to centre off John Lackey in the ninth. A fan wearing a blue Dodgers shirt reached over a railing to catch the ball on the fly.

Turner's second homer of the post-season ended another dramatic night for the Dodgers, who remained unbeaten in these playoffs and moved within two wins of their first World Series appearance since 1988.

And Turner even did it on the 29th anniversary of Kirk Gibson's pinch-hit, walk-off homer to beat Oakland in the opening game of the Dodgers' last World Series victory.

Game 3 in the best-of-seven series is Tuesday night at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Midseason acquisition Yu Darvish starts for the Dodgers against Kyle Hendricks.

