Nationals name Gio Gonzalez starter for NLDS Game 5 against Cubs

Left-hander Gio Gonzalez will start Game 5 for the Washington Nationals in their NL Division Series against the Chicago Cubs.
The Nationals announced their pitching choice on Twitter a little less than six hours before the deciding game is scheduled to begin at Nationals Park on Thursday night.
Gonzalez started Game 2 of the series, also at home, and allowed three runs in five innings of what became a 6-3 victory for Washington. He gave up homers to Willson Contreras and Anthony Rizzo.
Gonzalez was the starter in Game 5 of the 2012 NLDS against the St. Louis Cardinals, a game Washington led 6-0 before losing 9-7.
The Nationals have never won a post-season series.
Gonzalez was the choice for this Game 5 over Tanner Roark.
Kyle Hendricks starts for Chicago.
