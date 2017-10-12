 Skip to main content

Nationals name Gio Gonzalez starter for NLDS Game 5 against Cubs

Gio Gonzalez delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning during game two of the National League Division Series at Nationals Park on October 7, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

WASHINGTON
The Associated Press

Left-hander Gio Gonzalez will start Game 5 for the Washington Nationals in their NL Division Series against the Chicago Cubs.

The Nationals announced their pitching choice on Twitter a little less than six hours before the deciding game is scheduled to begin at Nationals Park on Thursday night.

Gonzalez started Game 2 of the series, also at home, and allowed three runs in five innings of what became a 6-3 victory for Washington. He gave up homers to Willson Contreras and Anthony Rizzo.

Gonzalez was the starter in Game 5 of the 2012 NLDS against the St. Louis Cardinals, a game Washington led 6-0 before losing 9-7.

The Nationals have never won a post-season series.

Gonzalez was the choice for this Game 5 over Tanner Roark.

Kyle Hendricks starts for Chicago.

