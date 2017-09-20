Stroman goes seven, Barney homers as Jays beat Royals

When that sacrifice bunt thing did not work out so well for Darwin Barney, he went to Plan B.

The result was a two-run home run by the normally power-shy infielder that helped pace the Toronto Blue Jays to a 5-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals at Rogers Centre on Tuesday night.

With Ryan Goins on with a lead-off single in a runless game in the bottom of the sixth, Barney tried on two occasions to lay down a sacrifice bunt, failing on both attempts.

Swinging away with two strikes, Barney then poked his fifth home run of the year over the wall in left to provide Toronto with a 2-0 lead. Barney would drive in three of the Toronto runs in the game.

The Royals struck for one in the seventh when Mike Moustakas stroked a sacrifice fly to centre that scored Eric Hosmer from third.

Toronto put it out of reach with three runs in the bottom half of the frame, the big blow a two-run double by Russell Martin.

Marcus Stroman got the win for Toronto, going seven strong, allowing one K.C. run off four hits.