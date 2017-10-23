Why the World Series is a David and Goliath story

The first time Jose Altuve tried out for the Houston Astros, the then-16-year-old was told he was too short, cut and told not to come back.

He came back anyway and, in one of those Disney moments that baseball seems to throw up more consistently than any other sport, the Astros took him on the basis of cheek. They gave him a $15,000 (U.S.) signing bonus – about 1 per cent the amount they'd have had to pay a mid-first-round pick.

Altuve is officially listed at 5 foot 6 – and, having stood beside him, that is clearly a fiction.

He is the shortest man since (Wee) Willie Keeler to win a batting title. Statistically, Keeler (5 foot 4 1/2) was the hardest man in baseball history to strike out. One of his tricks was taking two strikes, then bunting balls foul for half an hour. It's because of him that a bunt foul on two strikes is now an out.

Keeler may be the only 19th-century player whose name still rings out to the casual fan. It wasn't his ability that made him immortal, but his size relative to it. Diminutiveness created an aura around Keeler that Altuve now inhabits. Smallness, in every sense, is the reason the Venezuelan is the probable star of the World Series, which begins Tuesday in Los Angeles.

In an era of identical swinging automatons, Altuve is almost unique in that he's a ballplayer who can be picked out from a distance by sight. Never underestimate how much looking different can positively affect public perception of a pro athlete.

Altuve's size fits the World Series storyline almost too perfectly. This year's title contenders sit at opposite ends of the class spectrum. The Astros were built up over an awful decade through the draft and often through picks that caught little notice at the time. The real star of that organization is the scouting department.

Riding a preposterously rich local broadcasting contract, the Los Angeles Dodgers bought their way to success. They are so lavishly funded that almost $60-million worth of manpower was judged surplus to requirements this season.

So if this encounter has a theme, it is the little people against the 1 per centers.

How does the United States always get back to this? The country's political zeitgeist has wound its way into all its cultural products.

It's also beginning to seem that every year there must be at least one American team of woebegone destiny. Their city has been hit by a once-in-a-century hurricane, deadly flood or horrendous violent crime. The community can only truly overcome this misfortune by rallying around the local sports club.

On that basis, Houston (hurricane and flooding) is this year's rooting favourite.

(If Las Vegas, Puerto Rico or California's green spaces had a baseball team, they might also have found their way into the running.)

Increasingly, it's these emotional narratives that drive sports. They are more likely to bleed over into regular news coverage and separate one offering from all the others that crowd the calendar.

In order to draw a critical mass of casual fans, you need a rich, off-field backstory. Preferably, several of them. The nightmare of every league is that it will end its season featuring two teams that people can neither love nor hate.

Barring that, at least one of the teams should be seen to really need this, rather than just want it. Houston needs this thing on a bunch of levels.

The club has never won a championship, has rarely been any good and has almost no pedigree. You could argue that the best player the Astros ever fielded was Nolan Ryan. He spent nine good seasons in Houston, then went into the hall of fame as a Texas Ranger.

The Astros are the Chicago Cubs without the history, the team everyone concedes could probably use a lucky break.

Though it's been decades since L.A.'s last World Series appearance, the Dodgers don't get the same consideration. They're plutocrats who've spent their way through their mistakes.

In recent years, they've been good – but never good enough. There is no better way to tire people out than to be an overhyped, overdiscussed, constant disappointment.

With a few exceptions (e.g., the delightfully erratic Yasiel Puig), they are a hard group to warm to. Their swagger verges on smugness.

Midway through the season, they were being talked about in Golden State-esque, "best ever" terms. It's curious to see how the NBA team in that equation – which is just as imperious, well funded and laden with superstars – has become everyone's second-favourite outfit, while neutral fans remain cool on the Dodgers. They have very few bandwagon jumpers.

L.A.'s version of Altuve – that is, the best in the bunch – is starter Clayton Kershaw. Kershaw pitched an all-strikeout perfect game in high school, was drafted seventh over all, reached the bigs by the time he was 20 and is the highest-paid player in the game.

He seems like a nice enough person, if a bit robotic in conversation. Twenty-five years ago, he would be the hero here, but times have changed. We've grown suspicious of guys who have it all and the ones for whom it seems to come easily.

The same problem applies generally to Kershaw's team. Liking the Dodgers from a distance is like pledging yourself to Samsung's board of directors: If you aren't from L.A., how do you wrap your arms around baseball's biggest conglomerate?

Having lost only one game this postseason, the Dodgers are the prohibitive betting favourites. If they win easily, that "best ever" talk may resurface – just to fill airtime. But it's unlikely anyone outside Southern California will remember this Dodgers team in 10 years time regardless of what they do.

Houston's core is young and relatively cheap. This is the first of several likely opportunities for them. But if they win now, it will be a genuine moment in the game's history, another great "little guy" story.

It may not be likely, but it is hard not to root for.