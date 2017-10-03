No more East vs. West as NBA changes All-Star Game format

The NBA is scrapping the East against West format for its All-Star Game and will have captains pick teams this season.
The league says Tuesday that the leading vote-getter from each conference will choose teams from the pool of players who were voted as starters and reserves.
The change will begin with this season's game in Los Angeles on Feb. 18.
Players and league officials have been eager to inject new interest in the often defence-absent game, and NBA Players Association President Chris Paul says improving the game was a "priority."
They chose a format that has been used by the NFL and NHL for what will be the first NBA All-Star game that doesn't pit the Eastern Conference against the Western Conference.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨