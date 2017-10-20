 Skip to main content

Jenny Boucek named Sacramento Kings assistant player development coach

Jenny Boucek argues a call while coaching the Seattle Storm in the WNBA in June, 2016.

Eric Gay/The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif.
The Associated Press

Former WNBA coach and player Jenny Boucek has joined the Sacramento Kings staff as an assistant player development coach.

The Kings announced Friday that the ex-Seattle Storm coach was now on Dave Joerger's staff, returning to Sacramento where she coached the defunct Sacramento Monarchs from 2007-09. Boucek most recently coached the Storm for three seasons from 2015-17.

Boucek joins San Antonio's Becky Hammon as active NBA assistant coaches.

Nancy Lieberman had been on the Kings' staff under George Karl and during the last season in Joerger's first year.

