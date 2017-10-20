Jenny Boucek named Sacramento Kings assistant player development coach

Former WNBA coach and player Jenny Boucek has joined the Sacramento Kings staff as an assistant player development coach.
The Kings announced Friday that the ex-Seattle Storm coach was now on Dave Joerger's staff, returning to Sacramento where she coached the defunct Sacramento Monarchs from 2007-09. Boucek most recently coached the Storm for three seasons from 2015-17.
Boucek joins San Antonio's Becky Hammon as active NBA assistant coaches.
Nancy Lieberman had been on the Kings' staff under George Karl and during the last season in Joerger's first year.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨