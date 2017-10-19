Raptors counting on alchemy, serendipity, or maybe a bit of both

Before the start of every game, Toronto Raptor DeMar DeRozan bends down to the playing surface and knocks wood.

"Just hoping for the best, not just for myself, but for everybody," he said Wednesday ahead of Thursday's season opener. "Because that's the hardest thing. [In basketball], anything can happen."

DeRozan was speaking specifically about the ghastly broken ankle suffered by Boston Celtic Gordon Hayward in a game on Tuesday, but the sentiment works generally for the Raptors themselves.

Story continues below advertisement

This is a club stuck in the upper echelons of the also-rans, perpetually hoping the best and believing anything can happen. But knowing it probably won't, no matter how much wood is knocked.

This is the third consecutive Raptors season that starts with a shoulder shrug and "Well, let's see how it goes this time" attitude. This team has become so predictably workmanlike – 50-or-so wins, injuries overcome, a flagging after the all-star break, one or two decent playoff series and one horrendous one – that they ought to begin each contest with a steam whistle rather than an air horn.

The Raptors put in work, but do it without much flair. The best word for this group is "dogged."

(Head coach Dwane Casey delightfully got at the idea on Wednesday when he said of Kyle Lowry's saturnine mindset going into Year 6: "He's still edgy, but he's even more edgy.")

This summer, while other tier-two teams in the NBA were doing nine-figure, free-agent renovations, the Raptors instead made a few cosmetic alterations. They re-signed Lowry, drafted (another) project, let DeMarre Carroll leave in a huff, brought in journeyman C.J. Miles to bolster their abysmal three-point shooting.

Other clubs – Houston, Minnesota, Boston, Oklahoma City, et al – bet the farm. The Raptors decided they're happy feeding the chickens and mostly just hoping for good weather.

The salary cap being what it is, Toronto didn't have much choice in the matter, but it doesn't make it any less disappointing. The organization has figured out that good enough really is good enough in this market.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

As such, other teams find a way, while the Raptors find an excuse.

That leaves them in the same position as last year, and the year before, and the year before that – believing despite a good deal of evidence to the contrary that DeRozan and Lowry can play at an elite level night-after-night in May instead of December. Everyone else is pretty much beside the point.

The problem with that base proposition is that it makes the entire regular season pointless. DeRozan is 28. Lowry is 31. Toronto's third-best player, Serge Ibaka, has been in the NBA for eight years. We're a long way past learning curves for the men who will or won't drive this team to the next level. The six months to come will be spent in lucrative thumb-twiddling.

The Raptors' only regular-season goal is reaching the postseason healthy and on a performance upswing. This generation has yet to manage both at once.

In the interim, there may be some small drama to be mined from the well-advertised change in philosophy away from stolidness and toward the group fluidity favoured by the league's best teams.

But, however hard the Raptors work to sell that change as the cure for their playoff yips, it is hard to buy. If DeRozan and Lowry wanted to play like James Harden and Chris Paul, I suspect they'd have come to that conclusion on their own and already be doing it.

Story continues below advertisement

Good players can reimagine themselves in mid-career. Vince Carter totally reconstructed his approach and added a decade to his professional clock. But they only do it when they see the inevitability of the end.

Neither DeRozan and Lowry are anywhere close to that. They're both making all-star teams and putting up best-in-the-game stats. They'll say all the right things about fundamentals, hybrid offence and spreading the ball around, but we won't know if they've fully bought in for many months.

Both have proved that when things start to go wrong, they revert to hero-ball soloists. You can't blame them. It's what got them to the NBA and it often works in winter. But it almost never works during spring, or anywhere in the vicinity of LeBron James once he has ended his preseason (which now extends to mid-April).

The only thing that augurs especially in the Raptors favour this year is that none of their most direct competition has got much better either.

The Celtics had, until six minutes into Tuesday's game. Hayward was Boston's biggest addition (if you count Kyrie Irving as a swap). He'll miss a calendar year at the least. That means the Eastern Conference remains a sitcom titled "Cleveland and Friends."

Everyone else has ceded this ground. Last year, the Raptors tried to Zen their way through it by de-prioritizing the playoff ranking. That only had the effect of allowing them to be annihilated by James and Co. a round earlier than expected.

Every time club president Masai Ujiri talks about getting past the best player in the league, he does so with a profound sense of fatalism. Maybe James will get hurt? Maybe he'll leave? Maybe he'll stumble upon a Leonard Cohen anthology and join an ashram?

James has made seven consecutive finals, but maybe this is the year where it all goes wrong.

Wishing for James to collapse in his prime makes just about as much sense as hoping for DeRozan and Lowry to become entirely different players, but that's the point of this exercise – wishing and hoping.

This is where we pause for a small hedge against black swans. Yes, predictions are a mug's game, anything can happen in sports and tomorrow is never promised. Maybe this is the year that the same formula, which has produced base metals for four seasons, transmutes a Raptors campaign into playoff gold.

You can talk yourself into just about anything in the soft glow of opening night.

But you still probably wouldn't bet it.