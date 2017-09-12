 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Raptors’ DeRozan unhappy again at SI rating despite jumping 10 places

Raptors’ DeRozan unhappy again at SI rating despite jumping 10 places

Toronto Raptors' DeMar DeRozan drives to the basket against Los Angeles Clippers' Paul Pierce during first half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2016.

Frank Gunn/THE CANADIAN PRESS

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

DeMar DeRozan appears unimpressed after climbing 10 places to No. 36 in Sports Illustrated's annual NBA player ratings.

The Toronto Raptors star reacted to the ranking with a tweet Tuesday that said "F SI...#ProveEm." We're guessing the F was not short for fiddlesticks.

He had a similar reaction last year at SI's No. 46 ranking, tweeting "FOH 46" and "ProveEM."

Story continues below advertisement

DeRozan did just that, earning NBA all-star status while ranking fifth in scoring at 27.3 points a game during the regular season.

Sports Illustrated had him at No. 61 in 2015-16.

This season, SI has DeRozan sandwiched between New York's Carmelo Anthony and Milwaukee's Khris Middleton.

"Every year we relitigate the case of DeMar DeRozan, perhaps the league's most polarizing player," the magazine wrote. "Our verdict comes down to this: DeRozan is a refined, impressive scorer whose limitations create real problems."

"For five straight years, the Raptors have performed better with DeRozan off the floor," it added. "The truth of his value is more complicated than that, though the wealth of mixed signals to this point are beyond coincidence. We know DeRozan can score. But to what end?"

Toronto centre Jonas Valanciunas stands at No. 80 while Canadians Tristan Thompson (Cleveland) and Andrew Wiggins (Minnesota) are No. 50, respectively.

The top 30, likely to include Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, will be released later this week.

Story continues below advertisement

Report an error Licensing Options
Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Thank you!

You are now subscribed to the newsletter at

You can unsubscribe from this newsletter or Globe promotions at any time by clicking the link at the bottom of the newsletter, or by emailing us at privacy@globeandmail.com.