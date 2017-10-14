Raptors finish pre-season with win over Bulls as C.J. Miles scores 27 points

C.J. Miles scored 27 points as the Toronto Raptors used a big fourth quarter to beat the Chicago Bulls 125-104 on Friday night in the final pre-season matchup for both teams.
Toronto outscored Chicago 38-17 in the fourth quarter to turn what was a tie game into a blowout.
Toronto (3-2) got 17 points from Kyle Lowry and 16 from Norman Powell.
Justin Holiday scored 17 for Chicago (3-3).
The two teams open up the regular season against each other next Thursday at Air Canada Centre.
