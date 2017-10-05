Raptors sign Norman Powell to four-year, $42-million contract extension

Norman Powell will play for the Toronto Raptors for the forseeable future.

Toronto signed the 24-year-old athletic combo guard to a four-year contract extension on Thursday, a team official confirmed Thursday. Beginning in the 2018-19 season, the deal is reportedly worth $42-million.

The UCLA product was drafted 46th overall in 2015, has steadily worked his way up the rotation and is expected to compete for a starting position this season.

He averaged 8.4 points and 2.2 rebounds in 76 games with Toronto last season, and 5.6 points in 49 games the previous season.

Powell, who's a versatile scorer and solid defender, scored a career-high 30 in a 103-96 win over Brooklyn in April of 2016, and earned Eastern Conference rookie of the month honours. He scored a playoff career-high 25 points in Toronto's 118-93 Game 5 victory over Milwaukee in the opening round this past season.

