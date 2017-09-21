Flames release proposal for $500-million arena in Calgary

The Calgary Flames took out newspaper ads then issued a press release Thursday morning outlining their proposal for a $500-million arena in the city's downtown east end, days after a public spat with the city erupted over who would pay for the new facility.

The Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. is hoping to gather public support for its pitch after the talks with the city broke down. The plan says the Flames would contribute $275-million, which would be used for the construction of the new facility. The remaining $225-million would come from a Community Revitalization Levy (CRL).

A CRL is a 20-year funding arrangement that is used to improve areas and infrastructure within a city. The municipality designates an area for improvement and the property owners within the CRL boundaries pay the same amount of taxes they normally would. The difference is that part of that tax is redirected to pay off any infrastructure improvements that have been made in that particular area.

"In a 'small market' city, even one with an NHL team, a privately-funded arena is not economically viable," the team said in its news release.

The city released its arena proposal last week after the Flames said they were no longer negotiating for a new facility. Calgary's pitch included $185-million in funding, with the team paying $185-million itself and another $185-million coming from a ticket tax. The city estimated the total project cost at $555-million.

"The city's proposal is just not workable (or even for that matter, 'fair,' based on other arena deals in comparable cities)," the company said in its Thursday release. "As a result, after over two years of discussions, we see absolutely no basis upon which a new arena agreement can be achieved with the city, and we have concluded that there is no point to continue the pursuit of a new arena in Calgary."

The Flames will continue to operate from the Scotiabank Saddledome "for as long as we believe it is feasible."

"The goal of building a new arena is not to win a Stanley Cup," Mayor Naheed Nenshi told reporters last week. "The goal of building a new arena is to make more money."

New arenas are more profitable, Mr. Nenshi said, because they come with additional premium seating and more efficient concessions.

"Our argument is that the city needs to somehow share in the upside if we're going to share in the cost," he said.