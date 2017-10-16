 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Sunday Night Football broadcaster Al Michaels apologizes for Harvey Weinstein joke

Sunday Night Football broadcaster Al Michaels apologizes for Harvey Weinstein joke

In this Sept. 27, 2015, file photo, NBC sportscaster Al Michaels stands on the field before an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Denver Broncos in Detroit.

Rick Osentoski/AP

DENVER
The Associated Press

NBC play-by-play man Al Michaels has quickly apologized after making a joke about Harvey Weinstein during "Sunday Night Football."

Michaels mused in the middle of the third quarter of the game between the New York Giants and Denver Broncos that the Giants were "coming off a worse week than Harvey Weinstein." His on-air partner Cris Collinsworth replied with a laugh and told Michaels "only my L.A. guy comes up with that one."

The comment got a negative reaction on social media and Michaels apologized in the fourth quarter for "being a little flip" with his reference to Weinstein, who faces sexual misconduct allegations. Michaels added that "it was not meant in that manner."

Story continues below advertisement

CBS late night host James Corden apologized earlier Sunday for Weinstein jokes made at an event Friday.

Jolie, Paltrow join chorus of Weinstein accusers (Reuters)
Report an error
Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Thank you!

You are now subscribed to the newsletter at

You can unsubscribe from this newsletter or Globe promotions at any time by clicking the link at the bottom of the newsletter, or by emailing us at privacy@globeandmail.com.