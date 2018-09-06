 Skip to main content

Edmonton loses receiver Derel Walker for six to eight weeks

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Edmonton loses receiver Derel Walker for six to eight weeks

The Canadian Press
For Subscribers

Edmonton Eskimos receiver Derel Walker, left, makes a reception in the end zone to score a touchdown as the BC Lions' T.J. Lee watches on Aug. 9, 2018.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Edmonton Eskimos receiver Derel Walker will be sidelined for six to eight weeks with a knee injury.

The CFL team made the announcement Thursday.

Walker was hurt when he took a hit from Calgary Stampeders defensive back Tre Roberson on Monday. The same two teams meet Saturday in Edmonton.

Story continues below advertisement

Walker is fourth in the league this year with 875 receiving yards. He is tied for the league lead with eight receiving touchdowns.

The Eskimos (6-5) have dropped three of their past four and two straight, dropping them behind the second-place Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-4) in the CFL West standings.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Globe and Mail guide
Back to school: Get the kids – and yourself – ready for September
We’ve rounded up the best of our back-to-school stories to help you ease into the transition
Woman making a sandwich for a school lunch
Globe and Mail event
EMBA Summit — Invest in Your Future
Monday September 10, 4:00pm – 8:30pm, Toronto. Free
Invest in your future