Edmonton loses receiver Derel Walker for six to eight weeks

Edmonton Eskimos receiver Derel Walker will be sidelined for six to eight weeks with a knee injury.
The CFL team made the announcement Thursday.
Walker was hurt when he took a hit from Calgary Stampeders defensive back Tre Roberson on Monday. The same two teams meet Saturday in Edmonton.
Walker is fourth in the league this year with 875 receiving yards. He is tied for the league lead with eight receiving touchdowns.
The Eskimos (6-5) have dropped three of their past four and two straight, dropping them behind the second-place Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-4) in the CFL West standings.
