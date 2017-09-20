 Skip to main content

B.C. Lions linebacker Micah Awe given maximum fine for hits on Stampeders

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

B.C. Lions linebacker Micah Awe was fined the maximum amount by the CFL on Wednesday for his hits on Calgary Stampeders running backs Jerome Messam and Roy Finch.

Messam, the CFL rushing leader, left Calgary's 27-13 win after being hit by Awe. Messam was falling to the ground in the third quarter when Awe led with the crown of his helmet to deliver a blow to the back of Messam's head.

There was no flag on the play.

The CFL never reveals the amount of fines it issues, but the maximum a player can be fined is half the amount of his game cheque.

Other fines issued by the league included:

  • B.C. running back Chris Rainey for grabbing the facemask of Calgary linebacker Wynton McManis in a reckless and unsafe manner.
  • B.C. defensive lineman David Menard for a hit on Calgary defensive lineman Reuben Frank.
  • Defensive back Demond Washington of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats for spitting on an opponent.
