Butler, Laing return to Argos defence in time to face Edmonton Eskimos

Toronto Argonauts defensive end Victor Butler (94) completes a tackle during first half CFL action in Toronto, Monday, July 24, 2017.

Frank Gunn/THE CANADIAN PRESS

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

Defensive linemen Victor Butler and Cleyon Laing are back in the Toronto Argonauts' lineup.

After stints on the six-game injured list, both players will suit up Saturday when Toronto (4-7) hosts the Edmonton Eskimos (7-4).

Butler had a league-high seven sacks before being sidelined and returns tied for the lead with three other players, including teammate Shawn Lemon.

However, the Argos have placed Lemon on the six-game injured list with a shoulder injury.

Toronto had a bye week after its 24-22 road loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sept. 4.

Edmonton has lost four straight, including back-to-back games to Calgary.

