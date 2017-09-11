Carr leads Raiders over Titans; Stafford earns keep versus Cards; and other NFL week one storylines

Derek Carr threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns, and the Oakland Raiders beat the Tennessee Titans 26-13 in a season opener pitting two of the NFL's rising young quarterbacks.

And Carr won his third in a row against Marcus Mariota and the Tennessee Titans in as many years.

Amari Cooper caught a TD pass as the Raiders made the Titans pay for opening the season with an onside kick they couldn't recover. Marshawn Lynch also looked very refreshed after his year away from football. Lynch finished with 18 carries for 76 yards.

Giorgio Tavecchio kicked field goals of 20, 52, 52 and 43 yards in his NFL debut. He was signed Friday to fill in for the Raiders' all-time leading scorer and 18-year veteran Sebastian Janikowski, who's on injured reserve with a bad back.

Both Carr and Mariota broke their right leg hours apart on Christmas Eve for season-ending injuries. Carr finished his third season by tying Ezekiel Elliott of Dallas for third in voting for the AP MVP award after leading Oakland to a 12-4 season, while Mariota led the Titans to a 9-7 mark in just his second season.

Mariota looked healthy in running for a 10-yard TD and threw for 191 yards.

Stafford earns his keep for the Lions

Matthew Stafford threw two of his four touchdown passes to rookie Kenny Golladay in the fourth quarter as the Lions beat the Cardinals 35-23.

The Lions picked off three of Carson Palmer's passes, returning one for a score. They also knocked David Johnson out of the game after forcing him to fumble in the third quarter on Sunday.

Detroit set an NFL record last year by rallying to win eight games after trailing in the final quarter, and opened this season with another comeback.

Stafford's first pass was returned 82 yards for a touchdown by Justin Bethel, but the player with the richest contract in the NFL bounced back. He was 29-for-41 for 292 yards and threw 45-year and 10-yard TD passes to Golladay, along with short passes to Theo Riddick and Marvin Jones for scores.

Johnson, who led the league with 2,118 yards from scrimmage and 20 touchdowns last season, was limited to 23 yards rushing on 11 carries and had six receptions for 68 yards.

No boost for Texas as Jaguars emerge victorious

Leonard Fournette ran for 100 yards and a touchdown in his NFL debut, and Jacksonville had 10 sacks and forced four turnovers to help the Jaguars beat the Texans 29-7. The Texans hoped to provide a boost to the area ravaged by Hurricane Harvey with a win. Instead, Tom Savage struggled behind a porous line and was benched in favour of rookie Deshaun Watson at halftime with Houston down 19-0. Blake Bortles threw for 125 yards and a touchdown, Calais Campbell had four sacks and Dante Fowler returned a fumble 53 yards for a score as the Jaguars snapped a six-game skid against Houston.

Browns drop 13th successive opener

Ben Roethlisberger threw two touchdown passes to tight end Jesse James as the Steelers, with minimal help from Le'Veon Bell, opened the season by holding off the Browns 21-18. Roethlisberger improved to 21-2 against the Browns, who gave their rivals all they could handle – a positive sign for coach Hue Jackson and Cleveland fans after a horrid 1-15 season. The Browns have lost 13 straight openers.

Packers take NFC heavyweight match

Green Bay defensive lineman Mike Daniels's strip sack of Russell Wilson deep in Seattle territory in the third quarter set up Ty Montgomery's six-yard touchdown run on the next play to spark the Packers' 17-9 win on Sunday.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was 28-of-42 for 311 yards and added a 32-yard touchdown pass to Jordy Nelson to make it an eight-point game late in the third quarter. Green Bay's defence had an even better debut, especially considering how maligned the Packers were against the pass last season. Wilson was held to 14-of-27 for 158 yards.