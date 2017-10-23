Cowboys rout 49ers thanks to big boost from Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott gained 219 yards from scrimmage and tied a career high with three touchdowns just days after a legal reprieve put his suspension on hold, and the Dallas Cowboys beat the winless San Francisco 49ers 40-10 on Sunday. Elliott was granted his second temporary restraining order on Tuesday, putting his six-game suspension over domestic-violence allegations on hold, and then gave the Cowboys (3-3) a big boost on the field.

Elliott matched his season total of rushing touchdowns with two in the first quarter and then took a short pass from Dak Prescott 72 yards for another touchdown on Dallas' first possession of the second half to put the 49ers (0-7) away. Elliott ran for 147 yards on 26 carries to go with the big catch, setting a career high in scrimmage yards in a game.

That performance spoiled the starting debut of rookie quarterback C.J. Beathard, who was sacked five times, lost two fumbles and failed to lead the 49ers into the end zone until he scored on a run with the game out of hand in the fourth quarter.

Beathard finished 22-for-37 for 235 yards, but his fumble on a sack by DeMarcus Lawrence late in the first half ended a promising drive that went down to the five.

The 49ers, the first team ever to lose five straight games by three or fewer points, were never really close against the Cowboys.

Steelers rounding into form

Ben Roethlisberger threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns, Le'Veon Bell added 192 total yards and Pittsburgh's defence dominated the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half of a 29-14 victory on Sunday. The Steelers (5-2) relied on their stars to take the lead and then on their reinvigorated defence to blunt Cincinnati's and give themselves a significant cushion over the rest of the underwhelming AFC North. The Bengals (2-4) came in looking to add some street cred to their resurgence after their 0-3 start, but instead spent the second half reverting to the kind of ineffective offence that got Ken Zampese fired two weeks into the season. The Steelers picked off Andy Dalton twice and sacked him three times over the final two quarters to pull away.

Cardinals QB breaks arm

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer suffered a broken left arm in Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams at Twickenham Stadium.

He will have surgery when the team returns to Arizona, coach Bruce Arians said after the game. Arians expects Palmer to miss at least eight weeks and might be lost for the season. Palmer was injured on an interception in the second quarter after taking a hit from Rams linebacker Alec Ogletree just after releasing the ball. The pass was intercepted by Rams safety Lamarcus Joyner. Palmer was 10 of 18 for 122 yards and the one interception when he left the game. The Rams led 23-0 at halftime and went on to post a 33-0 victory. Drew Stanton, a 10-year NFL veteran, replaced Palmer.

Browns only lose by three points

Ryan Succop's fourth field goal – a 47-yarder with 1:55 left in overtime – extended his NFL record for makes inside 50 yards to 55 straight and sent the Tennessee Titans to an ugly 12-9 win over the winless Cleveland Browns, who also lost durable Pro Bowl tackle Joe Thomas with an injury. Succop's clutch kick enabled the Titans (4-3) to get their second win in six days. The Browns (0-7) committed 12 penalties and dropped to 1-22 in two seasons under coach Hue Jackson. Their troubles worsened as Thomas, a 10-time Pro Bowler, missed his first play in 11 seasons.

Saints sloppy, but still win

Drew Brees threw for a touchdown and ran for another and Mark Ingram rushed for a score in the New Orleans Saints' 26-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers. Will Lutz kicked two second-half field goals, including a 44-yarder to put New Orleans up for good 19-17 with 10:26 left in the game. Brees's one-yard sneak gave the Saints a two-score lead. The sloppy Saints (4-2) were fortunate to get their fourth straight victory. The Packers lost their first game with Brett Hundley starting at quarterback for injured star Aaron Rodgers. Trailing late, the Packers (4-3) couldn't muster big plays late without Rodgers. He's out indefinitely with a broken right collarbone.

Rookie defender sets record

Rookie safety Eddie Jackson became the first NFL player to score multiple defensive touchdowns of 75 yards or more in a game. Jackson ran back a fumble recovery 75 yards on the game's opening possession and returned an interception of Cam Newton 76 yards for a score early in the second quarter to give Chicago a 14-0 lead. The Bears went on to win 17-3 over the Carolina Panthers. He became the first Bears player since Fred Evans in 1948 – and the first NFL player since Tennessee's Zach Brown in 2012 – with two defensive TDs in a game.

Kickers set record

Latavius Murray rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown and Kai Forbath kicked six field goals as the Minnesota Vikings beat the Baltimore Ravens 24-16. Forbath made kicks of 52, 51, 43, 43, 34 and 32 yards to back another suffocating effort from the defence for the Vikings (5-2). Minnesota sacked Joe Flacco five times and allowed just 208 yards. Everson Griffen had two sacks and has nine for the season. Justin Tucker kicked three field goals for the Ravens (3-4). The nine combined field goals tied an NFL record for most in a game.

Jaguars shut out Colts

Blake Bortles threw for a season-high 330 yards and one touchdown, and T.J. Yeldon scored on a 58-yard run as Jacksonville blanked the Colts 27-0. By ending a four-game losing streak at Lucas Oil Stadium, the Jaguars (4-3) remained atop the AFC South. Indy (2-5) lost its second straight, both to division foes.

With files from Reuters