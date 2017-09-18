Dallas Cowboys the world’s most valuable team at $4.8-billion

The Dallas Cowboys not only are the NFL's most valuable franchise for the 11th straight year, they are the top-valued team in the world.

According to Forbes magazine, their worth increased 14 per cent in the last year, reaching $4.8-billion. That's more than $1-billion ahead of the Patriots ($3.7-billion).

Rounding out the NFL's top five are the Giants ($3.3-billion), Redskins ($3.1-billion) and 49ers ($3.05-billion).

On average, an NFL franchise is worth $2.52-billion, an increase of 8 per cent since 2016. Much of that can be attributed to rights fees and new stadiums or stadium renovations.

Every team is worth at least a billion, with the Buffalo Bills last at $1.6-billion. Forbes reported earlier this year that the average baseball franchise is worth $1.54-billion.

The Falcons had the highest increase in value, up 16 per cent to more than $2.47-billion The team just moved into a $1.5-billion stadium in Atlanta.

Globally, according to Forbes' rankings of July, the Cowboys are followed by baseball's New York Yankees at $3.7-billion, a figure the Patriots have now tied. Next in those rankings are three European soccer giants: Manchester United at $3.69-billion, FC Barcelona at $3.64-billion and Real Madrid at $3.58-billion.