Dallas Cowboys the world’s most valuable team at $4.8-billion

The Dallas Cowboys not only are the NFL's most valuable franchise for the 11th straight year, they are the top-valued team in the world.
According to Forbes magazine, their worth increased 14 per cent in the last year, reaching $4.8-billion. That's more than $1-billion ahead of the Patriots ($3.7-billion).
Rounding out the NFL's top five are the Giants ($3.3-billion), Redskins ($3.1-billion) and 49ers ($3.05-billion).
On average, an NFL franchise is worth $2.52-billion, an increase of 8 per cent since 2016. Much of that can be attributed to rights fees and new stadiums or stadium renovations.
Every team is worth at least a billion, with the Buffalo Bills last at $1.6-billion. Forbes reported earlier this year that the average baseball franchise is worth $1.54-billion.
The Falcons had the highest increase in value, up 16 per cent to more than $2.47-billion The team just moved into a $1.5-billion stadium in Atlanta.
Globally, according to Forbes' rankings of July, the Cowboys are followed by baseball's New York Yankees at $3.7-billion, a figure the Patriots have now tied. Next in those rankings are three European soccer giants: Manchester United at $3.69-billion, FC Barcelona at $3.64-billion and Real Madrid at $3.58-billion.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨