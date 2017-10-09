 Skip to main content

ESPN suspends Jemele Hill after tweets about ongoing NFL player protests

Jemele Hill attends ESPN: The Party 2017 in Houston, Texas, on Feb. 3, 2017.

John Salangsang/John Salangsang/Invision/AP

Reuters

Cable sports network ESPN on Monday suspended broadcaster Jemele Hill for two weeks for violating its social media guidelines after she tweeted about ongoing NFL player protests.

ESPN said in a statement it was a second violation for Hill, who "previously acknowledged letting her colleagues and company down with an impulsive tweet." Hill on Sunday said football fans should boycott advertisers of the Dallas Cowboys if they were offended by the team owner's threats to bench players who did not kneel during the national anthem.

