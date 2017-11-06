Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott lift Cowboys over Kansas City

Ezekiel Elliott ran for the go-ahead touchdown after another reprieve from his six-game suspension and the Dallas Cowboys overcame Tyreek Hill's improbable last-play touchdown in the first half, beating the Kansas City Chiefs 28-17 on Sunday.

Elliott's two-yard plunge in the third quarter came after the Chiefs turned a 14-3 disadvantage into a 17-14 advantage, sparked by Hill's weaving 57-yard catch with the first-half clock expired and seven Dallas defenders inside their 25 trying to prevent the score.

Last year's NFL rushing champion as a rookie, Elliott had 93 yards, ending a streak of three straight 100-yard games but outgaining Kareem Hunt, this year's rushing leader in his first season entering the game.

Hunt matched a season low with nine carries, finishing with 37 yards as a club-record-tying nine-game road winning streak ended for the Chiefs (6-3) in their third loss in four games since a 5-0 start.

Elliott got an emergency stay from a New York court Friday, stopping the suspension over alleged domestic violence for the third time.

With former quarterback Tony Romo calling his first Dallas game as lead analyst for CBS, Dak Prescott had two touchdown passes to Cole Beasley and ran for another score in a third straight win for the Cowboys (5-3).

Terrance Williams had a career-high nine catches for 141 yards, including a 56-yarder from a scrambling Prescott to set up Prescott's 10-yard TD run with 13 seconds left in the first half.

Trailing 14-3, the Chiefs were at their 43 with two seconds left when the Cowboys used three linemen and a linebacker near the line of scrimmage and dropped everyone else back.

Hill caught an easy toss from Alex Smith at the Cowboys 42 and started toward the goal line with three blockers in front.

The speedy Hill motored around Orlando Scandrick at the 25, cut behind two blocks from Demarcus Robinson inside the 10 and sidestepped overpursuing linebacker Anthony Hitchens to finish the stunning TD.

The Chiefs got the ball to start the second half with great field position after Byron Jones was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct after Hill's score.

Kansas City went in front on Travis Kelce's two-yard scoring catch, which sparked a sack-race celebration with Hill and Robinson.

The Cowboys answered with drives of 75 and 87 yards that took more than 12 minutes combined. Beasley capped the latter with a seven-yard TD and after a six-yarder in the first half.

Prescott was 21-of-33 for 249 yards, with Beasley getting 24 yards receiving and Dez Bryant 73.

Down by 11 for the second time, Kansas City's best chance ended on Smith's first interception of the season on a fourth-down throw. It ended a streak of 293 passes without a pick for Smith, who was 25-of-34 for 263 yards and two TDs.

On the Cowboys' video tribute to Romo, there was an inset shot of Romo watching the highlight tape as the crowd cheered, and he responded by applauding toward them as the video ended.

When the giant board switched to a full shot of Romo, he shook his head briefly as if touched by the gesture as he was putting on his headset.

The franchise leader in passing yards and touchdowns lost the job last season when Prescott replaced him after a back injury and led the Cowboys to a club-record 11 successive wins. Romo took the CBS job rather than chase an elusive Super Bowl with another franchise.