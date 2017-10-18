Judge denies ex-Penn State coach Jerry Sandusky’s bid for new trial

A Pennsylvania judge on Wednesday denied a request by former Penn State University football coach Jerry Sandusky for a new trial on charges that he sexually assaulted pre-teen and teenaged boys for 15 years.

Sandusky, 73, was convicted in 2012 of exploiting his position in the top-flight football program to sexually assault 10 boys. He is currently serving a 30– to 60-year prison sentence.

Centre County Court of Common Pleas visiting Judge John Foradora struck down all of the former coach's claims of sub-par legal work by his trial attorney, Joseph Amendola, and two other lawyers.

Story continues below advertisement

"The bulk of Sandusky's claims are meritless," Foradora concluded in a 60-page opinion. "Those that remain, whether they fail for want of prejudice or because Amendola's actions or failure to act were informed by a reasonable strategy, do not combine to call into question ... the legitimacy of the verdict."

Sandusky's exposure led to the firing of longtime head coach Joe Paterno and prompted the state to toughen its laws on child sex assault.

In his request for a new trial, Sandusky asserted that his original trial attorneys had botched his defense, citing 31 mistakes ranging from allowing Sandusky to be interviewed by sports journalist Bob Costas to failing to seek a mistrial after prosecutors in their closing remarks referred to Sandusksy's decision not to testify at his trial.

Defendants in U.S. criminal trials are not required to testify and often do not.

"As much as he would like to pretend otherwise, Sandusky did not go into the interview as a legal novice obsequiously following his attorney's directives with no idea about what Costas might ask or how he should respond," Foradora wrote in his opinion.

Sandusky's lawyer for his post-conviction appeal, Alexander Lindsay, could not be reached for comment. Sandusky is expected to appeal the judge's ruling to the Pennsylvania Superior Court.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, whose staff opposed Sandusky's appeal, praised the ruling, saying it will "allow the victims of Mr. Sandusky to live their lives knowing that this serial sexual abuser will remain behind bars."

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The decision was a vindication of sorts for Amendola, who has been harshly criticized by Sandusky's defenders for his conduct of the trial. Amendola said he had not yet read the opinion, but was pleased at the outcome.

"I always said I did the best job I could," Amendola said in a telephone interview.