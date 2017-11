Last-minute Loney Bowl to be held Tuesday after court battle

The Loney Bowl is back on at Acadia University tomorrow after a Nova Scotia judge reinstated the once-cancelled Atlantic football championship.

Saint Mary's University will play the Acadia Axemen in Wolfville, N.S., at 2 p.m.

The winning team will have four days to prepare to take on Western University in the Uteck Bowl this weekend. The winner of the Uteck Bowl plays in the Vanier Cup, the Canadian university football championship.

The Atlantic matchup was supposed to go down last Saturday, but the Saint Mary's Huskies were sidelined amid concerns about the eligibility of one of the Halifax university's players.

Atlantic University Sport, the governing body for university athletics in the region, cancelled the game last week and awarded the championship title to Acadia.

After a whirlwind legal battle over the weekend, Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Deborah Smith sided with Saint Mary's and ruled that the game should go ahead.