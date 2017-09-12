Lions quarterback Travis Lulay to miss rest of season due to knee injury

B.C. Lions quarterback Travis Lulay will miss the rest of the CFL season due to a right knee injury.
He will be placed on the six-game injured list and will not return to action in 2017, the team said Tuesday in a release.
The Lions did not reveal specifics, only saying an MRI exam Monday afternoon confirmed Lulay's "significant" injury.
It's believed he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament after being tackled by Montreal's Branden Dozier in Friday's 41-18 victory over the Alouettes.
Lulay, who will turn 34 this month, entered the game as the CFL's highest rated passer.
He started in place of Jonathon Jennings after the third-year QB struggled in three straight losses since returning from a shoulder ailment last month. Jennings finished the game with 295 passing yards and two touchdowns.
