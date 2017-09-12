 Skip to main content

Lions quarterback Travis Lulay to miss rest of season due to knee injury

B.C. Lions quarterback Travis Lulay is helped off the field as he leaves the game after being injured during the first half of a CFL football game against the Montreal Alouettes in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday September 8, 2017.

DARRYL DYCK/THE CANADIAN PRESS

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press

B.C. Lions quarterback Travis Lulay will miss the rest of the CFL season due to a right knee injury.

He will be placed on the six-game injured list and will not return to action in 2017, the team said Tuesday in a release.

The Lions did not reveal specifics, only saying an MRI exam Monday afternoon confirmed Lulay's "significant" injury.

It's believed he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament after being tackled by Montreal's Branden Dozier in Friday's 41-18 victory over the Alouettes.

Lulay, who will turn 34 this month, entered the game as the CFL's highest rated passer.

He started in place of Jonathon Jennings after the third-year QB struggled in three straight losses since returning from a shoulder ailment last month. Jennings finished the game with 295 passing yards and two touchdowns.

