 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

NFL players reportedly asked league to support social justice campaign

NFL players reportedly asked league to support social justice campaign

Running back Thomas Rawls of the Seattle Seahawks stands with center Justin Britt, right, to join defensive end Michael Bennett #72 on the bench during the national anthem before the game at CenturyLink Field on September 17, 2017 in Seattle, Washington.

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

The Associated Press

A group of current and former NFL players has asked Commissioner Roger Goodell for the league's support for their campaign for racial equality and criminal justice reform.

Yahoo Sports is reporting the players sent a 10-page memo to Goodell and NFL executive Troy Vincent in August asking for money, political involvement and other commitments from the league. It also asked the NFL to recognize the month of November as activism awareness month.

The website reports Wednesday night that Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett, Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins and receiver Torrey Smith, and former NFL receiver Anquan Boldin co-authored the letter.

Story continues below advertisement

The NFL declined comment when asked about the memo by Yahoo Sports. The players behind the letter didn't return requests for comment or declined to speak about it, according to the website.

Video: JJ Watt stunned by rapid growth of fund for flood victims (The Associated Press)
Report an error
Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Thank you!

You are now subscribed to the newsletter at

You can unsubscribe from this newsletter or Globe promotions at any time by clicking the link at the bottom of the newsletter, or by emailing us at privacy@globeandmail.com.