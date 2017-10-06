Cam Newton apologizes for ‘degrading’ comment to reporter

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, who had already lost a sponsor for a degrading comment he made to a female reporter, apologised for the incident late on Thursday.

Newton was dropped by sponsor Dannon for the incident when he was asked a question by reporter Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer and smirked before saying: "it's funny to hear a female talk about routes."

He later used Twitter to post a video apology.

"After careful thought, I understand that my word choice was extremely degrading and disrespectful to women," Newton said. "If you are a person who took offense to what I said, I sincerely apologise to you.

"I'm a father to two beautiful daughters, and at their age I try to instill in them that they can do and be anything that they want to be.

Cam Newton apologizes for sexist remark (Reuters)

"During this whole process I've already lost sponsors and countless fans, I realise that the joke was really on me. And I've learned a valuable lesson from this."