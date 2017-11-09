Quarterbacks Ricky Ray, Mike Reilly named CFL outstanding player finalists

The CFL's top two passers are finalists for the league's outstanding player award.

Quarterbacks Mike Reilly of the Edmonton Eskimos and Ricky Ray of the Toronto Argonauts were named the West and East Division nominees for the CFL's top individual award.

Voting was conducted by the Football Reporters of Canada and eight CFL head coaches.

Story continues below advertisement

Reilly led the CFL with 5,536 passing yards and finished tied with Ottawa's Trevor Harris with 30 TDs in leading Edmonton (11-6) to third in the West Division.

Ray threw for 5,205 yards and boasted a 70.7 per cent completion average as Toronto (9-9) finished atop the East Division.

The other divisional nominees include linebackers Alex Singleton of Calgary and Kyries Hebert of Montreal (defensive player), Winnipeg running back Andrew Harris and Ottawa receiver Brad Sinpoli (Canadian), Winnipeg tackle Stanley Bryant and Toronto centre Sean McEwen (lineman), Calgary's Roy Finch and Ottawa's Diontae Spencer (special teams), Calgary receiver Marken Michel and Toronto running back James Wilder (rookie) as well as Calgary's Dave Dickenson and Toronto's Marc Trestman (coach of the year).

The CFL will honour its top performers Nov. 23 in Ottawa