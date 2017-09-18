Redblacks get good news about quarterback Drew Tate’s injury

Marcel Desjardins was breathing a little sigh of relief Monday.

The Ottawa Redblacks general manager said quarterback Drew Tate is listed as week-to-week with an arm-shoulder injury sustained in last weekend's 29-11 win over the Montreal Alouettes. Tate underwent testing Monday, and Desjardins said while it's unlikely Tate will play Friday night in Winnipeg, he wouldn't rule it out.

"There's a chance he could play this week," Desjardins said. "I'd say no, especially when it's a short week, but you never know."

Tate left in the second quarter after being hit by defensive back Dondre Wright. He stood on the sideline in the second half with his right arm in a sling.

Tate was starting in place of incumbent Trevor Harris, who suffered a shoulder injury in Ottawa's 26-22 loss to Hamilton on Sept. 9. Tate finished the game 21-of-29 passing for 185 yards with a touchdown and interception. Third-stringer Ryan Lindley replaced Tate and completed 7-of-14 passes for 76 yards and an interception.

Although Lindley, 28, is in his first CFL season, he played collegiately at San Diego State and in the NFL with Arizona (twice), San Diego, New England and Indianapolis before joining the Redblacks.

"He (Lindley) doesn't have to be the guy who does everything," Desjardins said. "He just needs to be the guy who distributes the ball and lets the other players make plays."

If Lindley starts Friday night, Danny Collins will be his backup. Desjardins said he won't be looking for a third quarterback this week.

Ottawa (5-7-1) currently sits atop the East Division, one point ahead of the Toronto Argonauts (5-7-0). The Redblacks will play their next four games versus West Division opponents before finishing the regular season facing Hamilton on Nov. 3.

Toronto, which has captured the season series with Ottawa, faces Montreal and Hamilton next before finishing its regular season against Saskatchewan, Edmonton, Winnipeg and B.C. East Division teams are just 4-21-1 versus their Western rivals this year.

While not pleased with his club's record, Desjardins said the Redblacks are in a good position within the weak East Division.

"Considering that we've been inconsistent and the record reflects that, we're still in a pretty good place," he said. "These games down the stretch obviously mean a lot in terms of who's going to finish first and second and even beyond that."