Ricky Ray leads Toronto Argonauts to victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats in overtime

Ricky Ray hit DeVier Posey with a TD pass in overtime to rally the Toronto Argonauts to an exciting 43-35 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday night.
Ray found Posey on a 13-yard TD strike on Toronto's opening overtime possession before James Wilder Jr. ran in the two-point convert. Jeremiah Masoli tried to pull Hamilton even on a third-down pass to Jalen Saunders in the Argos' endzone but the pass fell incomplete.
Toronto forced overtime on Ray's 25-yard TD strike to Posey with 33 seconds remaining in regulation. Then Wilder Jr. ran in for the two-point convert to make it 35-35 after the Argos fell behind 35-21.
Toronto (7-7) earned its third straight victory and first in eight attempts at Tim Hortons Field. The Argos moved three points ahead of the second-place Ottawa Redblacks (5-9-1) in the East Division standings and also clinched the season series with Hamilton (3-10).
The Ticats suffered their second loss in five games despite an outstanding effort from C.J. Gable. He ran for 157 yard and two TDs before a Tim Hortons Field gathering of 24,067.
Interim Hamilton coach June Jones took a calculated risk putting Gable into the lineup off the injured list. Gable replaced Alex Green, who ran for 140 yards in last weekend's 24-23 road win over the B.C. Lions.
But the Argos had no answer for Gable, who registered his first 100-yard game since July 2015. Hamilton also held Wilder Jr. to 49 yards on 13 carries after he rushed for a combined 331 yards in the club's two previous games.
Gable broke a 21-21 tie with a three-yard TD run at 13:42 of the third following a 46-yard scamper. He then added another three-yard rushing touchdown at 2:18 of the fourth to give Hamilton a 14-point advantage.
Toronto pulled to within 35-27 on two Lirim Hajrullahu field goals. But Ticats' defender Courtney Stephen ended one Argos threat by intercepting Ray at the Hamilton eight-yard line with two minutes remaining.
The Argos got the ball back at Hamilton's 48-yard line with 1:19 remaining, setting up Ray's late TD pass to Posey and Wilder Jr.'s two-pointer.
Cody Fajardo's one-yard TD run at 4:56 of the third made it 21-21, two plays after Marcus Ball recovered Jeremiah Masoli's fumble at the Hamilton 11-yard line.
Brandon Banks and Luke Tasker had Hamiton's touchdowns. Tasker added a two-point convert while Sergio Castillo booted three converts and two field goals.
Martese Jackson, on a 93-yard punt return, and Armanti Edwards scored Toronto's other touchdowns. Hajrullahu booted three converts and three field goals.
