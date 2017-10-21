Roughriders clinch playoff spot with away win over Stampeders

The Saskatchewan Roughriders earned a playoff spot and won at McMahon Stadium for the first time since 2009 with a 30-7 victory over the Calgary Stampeders on Friday.

The Roughriders (9-7) were assured at least a crossover post-season berth to the East Division, but stayed hot on the heels of the Edmonton Eskimos (9-6) in the West. Saskatchewan last made the playoffs in 2014.

The 'Riders also halted Calgary's lengthy streaks for consecutive wins (11), wins at home (17) and wins against West Division opponents (16).

Calgary (12-2-1) was already assured a home playoff date, but looked to clinch first in the West on Friday.

Saskatchewan's star receiver Duron Carter, playing cornerback because of injuries and illness, scored a defensive touchdown late in the fourth quarter on a 37-yard interception return.

Chris Jones scored on a punt return with third-string quarterback Vernon Adams rushing for a major and a two-point convert for the visitors. Tyler Crapigna kicked field goals from 26 and 13 yards.

Calgary kicker Rene Paredes was good from 26 and 48 yards in front of an announced 27,316.

Saskatchewan starting quarterback Kevin Glenn was replaced by Brandon Bridge before the end of the first quarter after completing one of three passes for 19 yards. Bridge went 10-for-19 for 133 yards and was intercepted twice.

Calgary's Bo Levi Mitchell was 14-for-27 for 136 yards and gave up two picks. He was replaced after Carter's touchdown by Andrew Buckley, who made one of four pass attempts for four yards.

In his first start on defence, Carter recorded two tackles, including a leg takedown of Jerome Messam in the first half.

Former CFL MVP Chad Owens caught five passes for 78 yards in his Roughrider debut.

The running back had been sidelined with foot problems lingering from a break he sustained last year playing for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Wind and rain arrived in the second quarter and turned to snow in the third.

Adams plunged for a one-yard touchdown and rushed for a two-point convert midway through the third quarter.

Stampeder receiver Kamar Jorden fumbled a 15-yard catch, which was recovered and returned 47 yards to the Calgary's doorstep by Jovan Johnson for Adams to eventually punch in.

Calgary trailed 10-4 at halftime after failing to turn a pair of second-quarter interceptions into any points. Mitchell completed just nine of 16 passes for 66 yards in the first half.

With the Stampeders threatening to score in the final minute of the half, he was picked off by Saskatchewn's Ed Gainey.

Calgary settled for a field goal midway through the second quarter despite starting from the Roughriders' 27-yard line.

Weather had held up Josh Bartel's punt and Saskatchewan gave up more yardage on a roughing penalty.

But the visitors led 9-1 early in the second quarter on Crapigna's 26-yard field goal and Jones's 61-yard punt return to score in the first minute.

Calgary receiver Marken Michel left the game in the first quarter with an apparent right hamstring injury.