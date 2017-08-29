Tiger-Cats owner admits team made 'major' mistake with Briles hire

Hamilton Tiger-Cats owner Bob Young said the team made a serious mistake by hiring Art Briles, the former Baylor University coach who was fired after a sexual assault scandal engulfed the football program there.

The Tiger-Cats rescinded a job offer to Briles on Monday, the same day the team announced his hiring.

"We want to apologize to our fans, corporate partners and the Canadian Football League," Young said in a statement Tuesday morning. "It has been a difficult season and we are searching for answers. This is clearly not one of them. We have listened, we are reviewing our decision-making processes and we will learn. We will go on. We want to thank our fans, partners and the CFL for their help and support."

A tweet from Young late Monday suggested league commissioner Randy Ambrosie played a leading role in the reversal of the decision.

Ambrosie saved the club "from a major blunder," Young wrote from his twitter account @caretakerbob. "Longer mea culpa coming [Tuesday]."

Tiger-Cats CEO Scott Mitchell said in a media conference Tuesday that Ambrosie acted "pretty quickly" as the team's mistake became apparent following blowback from fans and partners.

"He really brought important issues to the table that were far more important than the ones we were focused on," Mitchell said.

Briles, the 61-year-old coach fired from Baylor University in Texas last year amid a sexual assault scandal, had been announced as an assistant coach earlier Monday. But by the evening, following widespread condemnation on many fronts, the CFL and Ticats issued a joint statement saying Briles would no longer be joining the team, providing no other details.

Neither the league nor Young has granted an interview despite multiple requests.

Ticats fans flooded Young's Twitter account with criticisms about the hiring, condemning the team's ethics and threatening to stop coming to games.

On Tuesday morning, the Ticats' website and social media channels made no mention of Briles. The Monday press release announcing his hiring is no longer visible on the site.

Mitchell defended the hire in an interview with football blog 3Down Nation on Monday and said the team had informed the league in advance of its interest in hiring Briles.

Briles has more than 35 years of coaching experience, including stints as head coach at Houston (2003-07) and Baylor (2008-15).

An independent report commissioned by Baylor -- completed in May, 2016 -- to investigate the football program's sexual assault scandal resulted in the demotion of school president Ken Starr and the suspension and eventual firing of Briles. Director of athletics Ian McCaw was placed on probation. According to one lawsuit, 31 players were allegedly involved in 52 sexual assaults and five gang rapes from 2011 to 2014.

After being fired, Briles sued the school but later dropped the lawsuit. According to ESPN, he reached an undisclosed financial settlement with Baylor, where he had posted a 65-37 record and won a share of back-to-back Big 12 titles in 2013 and 2014.