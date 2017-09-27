 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Trump says Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones is a ‘winner’

The Dallas Cowboys, led by owner Jerry Jones, center, take a knee prior to the national anthem on Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.

Matt York/AP

WASHINGTON
The Associated Press

President Donald Trump says he has spoken to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones amid his extended attacks on NFL players for kneeling during the national anthem.

On Twitter Wednesday, Trump says the two spoke Tuesday. He says: "Jerry is a winner who knows how to get things done. Players will stand for Country!"

On Monday night, Jones — a supporter of Trump — and his players knelt, arm-in-arm, before the anthem, then rose for the playing of the song ahead of the team's victory at the Arizona Cardinals.

Trump has spent days lashing out at players who kneel, a practice that started with a handful of players to protest racial issues, including police brutality.

Responding to Trump, hundreds of players have been sitting, kneeling, locking arms or remaining in locker rooms.

