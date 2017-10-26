Upcoming Grey Cup in Ottawa sells out

The Grey Cup is still a month away but organizers say the game is sold out.

Capacity at TD Place for the Nov. 26 CFL championship will be increased from 24,000 to 36,000 with the addition of temporary stands in both end zones.

Regular-season play wraps up next week with the playoffs slated to kick off Nov. 12.

The Redblacks are the defending Grey Cup champions.

Tickets for the 105th Grey Cup are still available through secondary sellers like StubHub.