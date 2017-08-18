 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Rory McIlroy to return for FedEx Cup playoffs

Rory McIlroy to return for FedEx Cup playoffs

Rory McIlroy walks onto the 12th green during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club.

Rob Schumacher/USA Today Sports

Doug Ferguson
The Associated Press

Rory McIlroy has decided his health is good enough for him to start the FedEx Cup playoffs next week in New York.

McIlroy had said after the PGA Championship that he could feel a back muscle spasm in recent weeks as he practiced more to get ready for the final major of the year. He said when he left Quail Hollow that he could return in a few weeks or not until next year.

His manager says McIlroy plans to play The Northern Trust next week at Glen Oaks on Long Island. Harry Diamond, his close friend in Northern Ireland, will remain as his caddie at least through the playoffs.

McIlroy won the Tour Championship last year to capture the FedEx Cup. That was his last victory.

