After last year’s success, the odds are in the Edmonton Oilers’ favour

People are talking about the Edmonton Oilers. The difference now is that they are not snickering.

Everyone agrees they are a playoff-calibre team. Some expect much more. A Las Vegas oddsmaker on Wednesday made the Oilers co-favourites with the Penguins to win the Stanley Cup.

That is what having the game's best player and making a postseason run for the first time in a decade does.

"There are expectations for us to win," Mark Letestu, the scrappy centre who flanks Connor McDavid on power plays, said after the morning skate. "Two years ago, it was almost to the point where if we won games, it was by accident.

"I don't think we are playing any harder, but we have quite a bit more pride now."

Letestu scored a career-high 16 goals last season and tied McDavid for the team lead with six game-winners.

He is an example of a guy whose productivity and expectations have been buoyed by having the NHL's scoring champion and most valuable player as a teammate.

Seven months will expire between the opening game at Rogers Place and the commencement of the playoffs. Getting there takes talent and fortune.

The Oilers stayed remarkably healthy last season, and McDavid skated like quicksilver in all 82 games. Cam Talbot became one of the league's top goaltenders and Leon Draisaitl proved to be nearly as dangerous as McDavid. Nobody is stewing about that trade that sent Taylor Hall to New Jersey the summer before last; in the hours before the puck dropped on 2017-18, Adam Larsson, the tough defenceman acquired for Hall, was appointed an alternate captain on the team.

He played 45 minutes during an overtime playoff game against the Ducks. The Oilers lost that second-round series 4-3, but gained valuable experience.

Instead of starting the year with false hope, there is swagger in Edmonton.

Even when they were lousy and playing in an outdated arena, the Oilers drew sell-out crowds. But there is a different feeling in the autumn air, a confidence that was unsustainable beyond a few games or weeks in past years. The team is no longer mired in the mediocrity that gripped them like quicksand.

Fans bathed in orange arrived with their faces painted on Wednesday night. One guy wearing an orange wig and a McDavid jersey danced to a deejay in the grand hall, holding a sign aloft rooting for the Oilers. The crowd created an ear-splitting roar while welcoming back hockey and the Oilers. Trees are shedding their leaves and soon clocks will be turned back, but there is something to look forward to this winter.

They posed for pictures in front of the Wayne Gretzky statue out front and jeered the Flames, who have expectations of their own this year. Brad Baranowski and Frankie Kohut drove up from Calgary and bought long black wigs a la Jaromir Jagr, the team's Hall of Fame signee.

"He's like an 80-year-old living in a 20-year-old's body," Baranowski said as he sat drinking a beer before the game. There was not a seat to be found in the Oilers' beer hall. "We're going to fund our new arena with all of his jersey sales."

McDavid scored 100 points last year, and entered opening night with a scoring streak of 13 games. He had 23 points in a late-season surge that propelled Edmonton into the playoffs. The 47 victories were the team's most since 1986-87, when they Oilers won the third of five Stanley Cups.

Story continues below advertisement

Barely a word has been spoken of accomplishing such a thing here in many years, but it seems not so far-fetched. During the offseason, the Oilers signed their 20-year-old captain and Draisaitl to eight-year contracts. The latter scored 88 points last season, and turned 22 last week.

"I am as excited as the fans are to finally get going," Milan Lucic, the veteran left wing and alternate captain, said. "There are expectations on our side. We are looking forward to embracing that."

He went to the barber this week and spent $22 having his head shaved.

"It's a fresh start and a new year," Lucic said.

Before the game, the Oilers recognized police officers who responded to the attack on Saturday night that left five people injured in Edmonton. One cop on traffic duty outside Commonwealth Stadium fought for his life, protecting his revolver with one hand while blocking attempts to stab him with the other.

He and his colleagues were in the forefront of everybody's minds, as were the three Albertans who who died in a barrage of bullets in Las Vegas during the worst shooting massacre in modern U.S. history.

"I hope that tonight will give people a two- or three-hour break and allow them to forget all the hate in the world," Letestu said. "I hope this brings them a little solace and a little peace."