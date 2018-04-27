The Maple Leafs are disappointed but optimistic

Open this photo in gallery The Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner speaks to reporters in Toronto on Friday. COLE BURSTON/The Canadian Press

The Maple Leafs set franchise records for points (105) and wins (49) in the regular season but, unlike the 2016-17 campaign where they were just happy to make the playoffs before losing in six games to Washington after bottoming out the previous year, Toronto expected a lot more this spring.

“It rips the heart out of your chest,” Leafs head coach Mike Babcock said. “You’re set up, you’re right there, you’re ahead, you’ve got it going good.

“It just goes to show you how fragile things are at times.”

Despite having their season end at the same stage, the Leafs will see a number of positives as they head into summer.

Auston Matthews got off to a great start before getting hurt on three separate occasions, but still nearly cracked the 35-goal mark; Mitch Marner had a terrible first half before finding his game midway through the schedule; and goalie Frederik Andersen set a franchise record for wins in a season with 38.

“We all wanted to be not in this position today – we wanted to be somewhere else,” said Marner, who led the Leafs in points in both the regular season (69) and playoffs (nine). “We’re very excited for next year. We expect a lot out of ourselves.”

Leafs forward Nazem Kadri says his team has "made strides."

But, as with any off-season, there will be change.

Veteran forwards James van Riemsdyk, Tyler Bozak and Leo Komarov are among the players set to hit unrestricted free agency, and it’s hard to envision any of the three will be back, with Matthews, Marner and William Nylander all due big raises in the not-too-distant future.

“Playing in front of these people has been a thrill,” said van Riemsdyk, who led Toronto with 36 goals this season and has been with the team since 2012. “I’ve loved playing for them and living in this city.

“We’ll see what happens.”

Another potential free agent of sorts is general manager Lou Lamoriello, 75, whose contract is also set to expire.