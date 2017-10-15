Auston Matthews dazzles as Toronto Maple Leafs beat Montreal Canadiens in overtime

It's the sort of sequence kids try in their driveway, not on Saturday night in the NHL: pass to yourself, flip it over an onrushing player, chase the puck down, knock it out of the air, sizzle an unstoppable wrist shot top cheese.

But this is Auston Matthews' world, not yours. And besides, when the Toronto Maple Leafs meet the Montreal Canadiens on national television the usual rules don't apply.

The Leafs' phenom made the dubiously possible seem routine 8:16 into the first period, scoring a dazzling goal that saw him grab the puck in his own end, chip it over Charles Hudon to centre ice, knock Jordie Benn's clearing attempt out of the air, and proceed to rip one of the most gorgeous wrist shots of this or any era past Habs goaltender Carey Price's glove.

That the goal wasn't a decisive marker – the game was tied 1-1 at the time – dulls the shine on it somewhat, but the 20-year-old took care of that in overtime by snapping home his second of the evening and fifth of the season to ensure a 4-3 Toronto win. The Maple Leafs snapped a 14-game winless streak against the Habs that dates back to the 2013-14 season.

Make it 18 goals in his last 24 games (including playoffs) for the Arizonan, whose legend keeps growing.

The Canadiens carried the play early and opened the scoring just over two minutes into the game, with defenceman Jeff Petry leaning into a point shot from Jonathan Drouin's deft set-up and the puck zipping past a screened Frederik Andersen.

The Leafs have had no trouble scoring goals this season but generated surprisingly little in the way of scoring chances until James Van Riemsdyk snuck in behind Petry and the Montreal blue line and set sail for Price's net on a two-on-one with Mitch Marner.

The Habs goalie managed to smother Marner's shot with his arm.

Drouin won the ensuing faceoff cleanly but the puck bounced off Petry to Van Riemsdyk, whose squibber slid past Price.

The Team Canada goalie wasn't pleased at the result, firing the puck into the end boards.

Toronto took the lead just 44 seconds later when Matthews' genius was given free reign and Price appeared to lose his footing – after the goal he stomped his right skate into the ice, as if to remind himself how to find purchase.

Montreal came back to tie the game before the end of the period when the much-maligned Alex Galchenyuk fired a power-play wrister past Andersen that was the equal of Matthews' trademark release (rookie Leafs defenceman Andreas Borgman looked every bit the first-year player on the sequence, over-committing at the defensive blue line).

The teams traded goals in the second period, Drouin's peach of a tip for his first home-ice goal had the Bell Centre crowd in Montreal buzzing, and then it was the sizable Toronto fan contingent's turn to roar when a replay confirmed Patrick Marleau had snuck a shot past beyond an out-of-position Price.

The third was cagier, although the Habs shot the puck from everywhere – with five minutes left in regulation the count was 13-2 – and Toronto pushed for a winner late.

In October it's never a bad thing for a team to chalk up an overtime point; the Habs had an early chance to win the extra point but Andersen kicked out a Tomas Plekanec shot and sent the Leafs and Matthews the other way for the winner.