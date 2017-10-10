Auston Matthews lifts Leafs over Blackhawks in overtime

The Toronto Maple Leafs are proving to be quick learners.

They were given a lesson in two-way hockey by the Chicago Blackhawks in the first period Monday night, took it to heart and came back to dominate the rest of the game. Their reward came at 3:43 of overtime when Auston Matthews scored to give the Leafs a 4-3 win and send the 19,456 fans at the Air Canada Centre home in a noisy mood.

Matthews' unassisted goal came on a great rush down the right side that ended with a wrist shot that rocketed under the crossbar on Blackhawks goaltender Anton Forsberg. It capped a great night for Matthews, who looked to be hitting his stride after two relatively ordinary games to open the NHL season.

The Leafs are now 3-0 so far this season, with the Blackhawks taking their first loss after two wins.

"I didn't really think the first two games energy-wise I was all there," Matthews said. "But I thought [Monday night] I felt pretty good. I kind of got my legs under me.

"Going pre-season to regular season is a big difference. I definitely felt I kicked it up there."

The Leafs did too, considering they were fortunate to escape the first period down 2-0 to the Blackhawks. The visitors gave them a sound schooling in two-way hockey and exposed all of the Leafs' defensive shortcomings. Not that, that should have been much of a surprise given the Blackhawks, like the Leafs, scored 15 goals in their first two games but, unlike the Leafs, allowed just two goals-against.

"They score like us but defend way better," Leafs head coach Mike Babcock said before the game.

Afterward, Babcock was a little happier.

"They were better than us early, better sticks, better defence, worked harder, were quicker than us," he said. "I thought we really got engaged and … came at them pretty good.

"I thought we pushed hard and think that was important. We didn't panic, just stayed the course. Even when they got the power-play goal, the banker off the back boards, we stayed determined."

The "banker" was a power-play goal that saw Chicago defenceman Gustav Forsling blast a shot from the point off the end boards for favourable bounce. The rebound came out the opposite side of the net to Richard Panik, who had an easy scoop into the open net at 7:52 of the third period to give the Blackhawks a 3-1 lead.

Despite the bad break the Leafs kept skating and Connor Brown gave the Leafs hope 13 minutes into the third period when he scored from the top of the right faceoff circle to cut Chicago's lead to one goal.

"That was a big goal, we kind of got our energy back," Babcock said.

The referees raised the entertainment value with an endless run of slashing calls through the last two periods. There were eight in total for the entire game, in keeping with the NHL's crackdown on the infraction, with each team drawing four.

The last slashing call to Chicago gave the Leafs the chance they needed. James van Riemsdyk scored on a deflection on the power play at 15:42 of the third to tie the score 3-3 and set up overtime.

But first the Leafs had to survive a late Blackhawks power play due to their last slashing call, on defenceman Jake Gardiner.

Despite the mid-game turnaround for the Leafs against a team that has three Stanley Cup wins in the last seven years, van Riemsdyk wasn't willing to call it a statement game.

"It's early in the year, teams are figuring things out," he said. "We're no different than anyone else. We got off to a good start here, did what we wanted to do. But we still have some things we can get better at.

"Certainly they've had a lot of success over the last eight to 10 years. It's definitely a measuring stick that way. It's one game. We're happy with the result. It's a good result for us. With how we played the last couple games we wanted to show some improvement defensively and I thought we did that."

Jonathan Toews and 27-year-old rookie Czech defenceman Jan Rutta scored to give the Blackhawks a 2-0 lead in the first period. Leafs defenceman Nikita Zaitsev scored his second goal of the season midway through the second period to get the Leafs on the scoreboard.

Forsberg, 24, is still looking for his first NHL win in a game he started after 11 appearances but turned in a solid effort against the Leafs. He faced 43 shots with 36 coming in the last two periods plus overtime.