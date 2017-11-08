 Skip to main content

Auston Matthews to miss game against Wild with lingering injury

William Karlsson of the Vegas Golden Knights skates against Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs during an NHL game at the Air Canada Centre on November 6, 2017 in Toronto.

Claus Andersen/Getty Images

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without star centre Auston Matthews when they host the Minnesota Wild tonight.

Leafs coach Mike Babcock confirmed that Matthews is out day-to-day with what the team calls a lingering "upper-body injury."

Matthews will miss a game for the first time in his career.

His status was up in the air after he missed Tuesday's practice.

Matthews has 10 goals and nine assists in 16 games for Toronto this season.

