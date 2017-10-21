Blake Wheeler’s 200th NHL goal lifts Jets over Minnesota Wild

Captain Blake Wheeler scored the 200th goal of his NHL career with six minutes left in the third period to propel the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Friday.

Wheeler's first goal of the season also helped Jets head coach Paul Maurice record his 600th win as an NHL head coach. He's the 17th coach to reach that milestone.

The Wild turned the puck over just outside their blue line and Kyle Connor fed a pass to Wheeler, who used a deke to beat goalie Devin Dubnyk at 13:14.

Wheeler's score made up for a disallowed Winnipeg goal midway through the period.

Jets centre Mark Scheifele appeared to have poked in the go-ahead goal, but it was overturned on a Minnesota challenge that Wheeler interfered with Dubnyk.

Patrik Laine scored a pair of power-play goals and Nikolaj Ehlers added his sixth goal of the season for Winnipeg (4-3-0). Scheifele and Dustin Byfuglien each picked up a pair of assists and Wheeler added one.

Mikko Koivu, Mike Reilly and Chris Stewart, who extended his point streak to five games, supplied the offence for the Wild (1-2-2). Jason Zucker had a pair of assists.

Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves for the Jets. It was his fourth victory and he hasn't put up a loss yet this season.

Dubnyk stopped 26 of the 30 shots he faced for the rested Wild, who were playing their first game since their home opener last Saturday.

With Koivu in the penalty box for cross-checking, Laine scored his third goal of the season with a high one-timer over Dubnyk's stick side at 8:07 of the first.

Ehlers then notched his team-leading sixth goal of the season when defenceman Toby Enstrom fed the puck to him in the slot and he fired it in at 9:49.

After smashing Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey into the boards behind the net, Stewart went out in front, got the puck and flipped a backhand over Hellebuyck's blocker with less than a minute to go in the first to make it 2-1 headed into the first intermission.

Stewart now has five goals and two assists in five games.

Koivu evened the game 2-2 at 10:51 of the second when he and Zucker went in on a two on one and beat Hellebuyck.

A Winnipeg holding penalty to Byfuglien and then a giveaway by blue-liner Tyler Myers in his own end led to Minnesota's go-ahead goal.

Myers's clearing attempt sent the puck to Reilly at the point, who shot his power-play marker through traffic at 15:39.

Winnipeg got on its own power play late in the period when Kyle Quincey was dinged for slashing.

Laine's slapshot from the point with 33 seconds left in the middle frame appeared to tick off a Minnesota stick and went high over Dubnyk for the 3-3 tie.

The victory ended Winnipeg's three-game homestand (2-1-0). The Jets don't play again until a pair of road games in Pittsburgh next Thursday and Columbus on Friday.

Minnesota quickly travels to Calgary for a game Saturday.