Brickley scores twice to help lead Panthers over Predators

Connor Brickley had two goals and an assist, helping the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 5-3 in a preseason split-squad game on Tuesday night.

Henrik Haapala, Michael Matheson and Denis Malgin also scored for Florida. Starting goaltender James Reimer stopped all 15 shots he faced, and reserve Harri Sateri allowed three goals on 19 shots.

Cody McLeod, Emil Pettersson and Viktor Arvidsson scored for Nashville. Juuse Saros finished with 23 saves on 27 shots.

BRUINS 4, RED WINGS 2

In Boston, Austin Czarnik's penalty shot goal late in the second period lifted the Bruins to the victory Ryan Fitzgerald, Danton Heinen and Teddy Purcell also scored for Boston, which received a 20-save performance from Anton Khudobin.

Petr Mrazek made 19 saves for Detroit on 21 shots, while reserve Jared Coreau made 11 saves.

Anthony Mantha and Dylan Larkin scored for the Red Wings.

BLACKHAWKS 5, BLUE JACKETS 2

In Columbus, Ohio, Nick Schmaltz and Cody Franson each had a goal and an assist, powering the Blackhawks to the win.

Laurent Dauphin, Jan Rutta and Vinnie Hinostroza also scored for Chicago, and Anton Forsberg made 38 stops.

Columbus starter Joonas Korpisalo allowed all five goals on 21 shots. Reserve Matiss Kivlenieks stopped both shots he faced.

Seth Jones scored both goals for the Blue Jackets.

It was the first meeting between the teams since the Blackhawks traded Artemi Panarin to the Blue Jackets in a multiplayer deal in June that brought Brandon Saad back to Chicago and also involved Forsberg.

SABRES 4, PENGUINS 3, OT

In University Park, Pennsylvania, Jack Eichel's goal 25 seconds into overtime lifted Buffalo to the exhibition victory.

Jason Pominville scored twice for the Sabres. Matt Tennyson also scored, and Chad Johnson made 14 saves.

Jay McClement, Zach Aston-Reese and Olli Maatta scored for the Penguins.

Pittsburgh starter Antti Niemi made 17 saves on 19 shots. Reserve Casey DeSmith made six saves.