Calgary Flames place Jaromir Jagr on injured reserve

The Calgary Flames have placed Jaromir Jagr on injured reserve.

Jagr left Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild in the first period and did not return to the game.

The 45-year-old right-winger broke his stick attempting a shot on the Wild net, skated to the bench and walked to the dressing room.

The Flames said he was being evaluated for a lower-body injury. A player placed on injured reserve is ineligible to play in NHL games for seven days.

Calgary has back-to-back road games Tuesday in Nashville and Wednesday in St. Louis and is at home to Dallas on Friday.

Jagr has two assists in five games this season.

Second only to Wayne Gretzky in all-time NHL scoring with 1,914 points, Jagr didn't participate in Calgary's training camp as he signed a one-year contract just days before the regular season began.