Canadiens’ Jonathan Drouin follows P.K. Subban’s lead, donates $500,000 to hospital

Following the lead of former Montreal Canadien P.K. Subban, forward Jonathan Drouin has made a hefty donation and pledge to a hospital.

Drouin announced Tuesday he will donate $500,000 over 10 years to the University of Montreal Hospital Centre, known by its French acronym CHUM, and pledged to participate in activities to raise $5-million more.

The Ste-Agathe-des-Monts, Que., native has yet to play a game for the Canadiens. He was acquired June 15 from the Tampa Bay Lightning for defence prospect Mikhail Sergachev. The 22-year-old then signed a six-year, US$33-million contract with his new club.

Story continues below advertisement

Subban made a pledge to raise $10-million for the Montreal Children's Hospital in September, 2015. He was traded the following summer to the Nashville Predators for defenceman Shea Weber.

"P.K. did good things for the hospital the last few years," said Drouin. "Is that what inspired me? Maybe in a certain way, but I'm Jonathan Drouin. I want to do this for myself and for the kids here.

"I'm from here and my life has changed since the trade. Doing this is easy for me. I love doing good things for kids."