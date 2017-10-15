 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Canadiens place defenceman Mark Streit on unconditional waivers: source

Canadiens place defenceman Mark Streit on unconditional waivers: source

Montreal Canadiens defenceman Mark Streit stretches during medical exams on the first day of training camp in Brossard, Que., on Sept. 14, 2017.

Ryan Remiorz/THE CANADIAN PRESS

John Wawrow
The Associated Press

A person with direct knowledge of the situation says the Montreal Canadiens have placed defenceman Mark Streit on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the Canadiens did not announce the move. Streit cleared regular waivers last week, but did not report to the minors.

Streit, 39, could return to his native Switzerland to play and prepare for the Olympics once his contract is terminated. Montreal signed him to a $700,000, one-year deal with performance bonuses in the off-season.

Story continues below advertisement

The veteran played in just two games for the Canadiens before being put on waivers. Streit has 96 goals and 338 assists for 434 points in 786 regular-season games with the Canadiens, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan says he respects the right to protest (The Associated Press)
Report an error
Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Thank you!

You are now subscribed to the newsletter at

You can unsubscribe from this newsletter or Globe promotions at any time by clicking the link at the bottom of the newsletter, or by emailing us at privacy@globeandmail.com.