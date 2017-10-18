Canucks shutout Senators, spoil Karlsson’s return to the lineup

Brock Boeser and Alexander Burmistrov had a goal and an assist each in the Vancouver Canucks' 3-0 win over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.

Thomas Vanek also scored for the Canucks (2-2-1), while Anders Nilsson made 32 saves for a shutout in his first start of the season.

Craig Anderson turned aside 21 of 24 in net for Ottawa (3-1-2).

Story continues below advertisement

The win snapped a three-game losing skid for the Canucks that started with a 3-2 shootout loss to Ottawa in Vancouver one week ago.

That game also started the Senators on a three-game winning streak that came to an end Tuesday as captain Erik Karlsson made his regular-season debut following off-season foot surgery.

The Canucks scored once in each period with the final goal coming off the stick of Vanek at 15:12 of the third period. Vanek took a slapshot from the face-off circle while on a breakaway and beat Anderson high to the far corner.

The goal was the 700th point of his career.

Despite being soundly outplayed and outshot 17-4 in the first period, Vancouver had the only goal of the period as Boeser scored on the power play 15:29 into the game.

Anderson was turned sideways on the goal as Boeser scored with a pile up in the Ottawa crease. The Senators challenged the play for goaltender interference but the goal stood.

Brandon Sutter nearly made it 2-0 in the final 10 seconds of the period but as he raced down the left his shot rang off the post behind Anderson.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The lead was eventually pushed to 2-0 at 16:29 of the second period when Burmistrov tipped a shot past Anderson. Boeser picked up the primary assist as he took the puck towards the point then spun and shot quickly towards the goal.

That goal came just seconds after a goal was waived off has Sutter redirected the puck past Anderson with a high stick.