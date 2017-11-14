Carey Price to miss more time but insists injury is minor

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price said he is staying off the ice for a little while longer as he deals with a lower-body injury.

Price met with reporters Tuesday before Montreal's game against visiting Columbus to provide an update on his recovery.

He said he suffered the injury in a warmup before Montreal's game Nov. 2 at Minnesota. He played in that game and gave up five goals on 26 shots in a 6-3 loss.

Story continues below advertisement

Price insisted Tuesday that the injury is minor and that he would "absolutely" be ready to play if the Canadiens were in the playoffs.

Price said he can take the time to properly heal thanks to the excellent play of Charlie Lindgren. The rookie goaltender is 3-1-0 with a 1.24 goals-against average and .964 save percentage in relief of Price and injured backup Al Montoya.